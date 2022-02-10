Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avient by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.