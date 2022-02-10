Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

