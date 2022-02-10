Citigroup Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 343.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

