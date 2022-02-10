Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Standex International worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Standex International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SXI opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

