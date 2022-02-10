Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

