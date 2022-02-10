Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

