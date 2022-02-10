Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

