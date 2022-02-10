Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.47 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

