Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 43,680 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,680 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,052,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after buying an additional 273,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,821,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 146,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,801,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE GE opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

