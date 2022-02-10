Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.11% of Clean Harbors worth $176,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

