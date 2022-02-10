Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $888.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,449. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

