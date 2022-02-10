CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

CME Group stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

