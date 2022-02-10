CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.
CME Group stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
