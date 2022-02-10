CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

