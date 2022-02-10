Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated at ING Group

Equities researchers at ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. ING Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

CCEP opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

