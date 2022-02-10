Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $227.80 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Laboratory Co. of America Profile
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.