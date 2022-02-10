Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $227.80 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.