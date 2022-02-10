Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

