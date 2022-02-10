Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MYN opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.