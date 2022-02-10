Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,029,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $589,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.