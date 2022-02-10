Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $786,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

