CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $11.01 million and $14,231.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.