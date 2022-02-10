Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Columbia Financial worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

