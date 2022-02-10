Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.54) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.32) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.51) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.46) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.22).

CBK opened at €8.92 ($10.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of €8.62 ($9.90).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

