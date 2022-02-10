Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 102,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,441,468 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.