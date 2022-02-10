Comparing Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.43 $3.16 million $1.05 14.76 Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.26 $23.70 million $1.03 8.93

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

