Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 101,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.82.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

