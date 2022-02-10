Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

