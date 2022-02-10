ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by 68.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.