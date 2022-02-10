ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney Sells 11,000 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

COP stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

