Constellation Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.72. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -802.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

