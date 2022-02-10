CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 276 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.35. The company had a trading volume of 385,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market cap of $660.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

