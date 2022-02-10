CoreFirst Bank & Trust Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

