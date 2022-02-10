CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $208,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $153.24. 6,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,292. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

