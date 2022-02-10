CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $380,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 191,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

