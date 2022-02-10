CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $821,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,783,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,479,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

