CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

