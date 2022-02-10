Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 130.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 84,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 274,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 2,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.