Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 1,346,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,676. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

