Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRSR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

CRSR opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

