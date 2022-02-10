Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.73

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 2873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

