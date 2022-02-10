Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $61.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $13.13 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00102223 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,499,736 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

