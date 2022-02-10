Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of CVO opened at C$11.37 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$8.88 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.

