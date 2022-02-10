Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

