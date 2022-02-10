Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 5,982 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

