Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.34.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

