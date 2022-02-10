Credit Suisse AG Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

