Credit Suisse AG Has $6.05 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $135.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

