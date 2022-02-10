Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,487 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

