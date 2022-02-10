Credit Suisse AG Purchases 136,684 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.47% of Blink Charging worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.