Credit Suisse AG Sells 75,107 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Livent worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.