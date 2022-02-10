Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 92,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,345,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

